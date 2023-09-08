The Lady R, which docked in Simon’s Town in December 2022 has placed South African relations with Russia in the spotlight.

Previously, US Ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety made allegations that the Russian ship took aboard weapons from South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, subsequently, appointed an independent three-member panel to conduct an investigation because of the seriousness of the allegations and the impact to the South African international relations.

On the 4th of September 2023, President Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the conclusion of Lady R vessel investigation.

What is Lady R

what is LADY R by SABC Digital News