KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay has resigned.

Pillay’s resignation is expected to be announced at a special sitting of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Mooi River on Wednesday.

He is among the MECs in the province who were not nominated to the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) following the African National Congress (ANC)’s provincial elective conference in July.

In a letter sent to chairpersons of various boards and CEOs of the entities under his department, Pillay expressed his appreciation for the support during his time at the helm of the economic development, tourism and environmental portfolios.

The letter also states that his resignation is to be announced at Wednesday’s special provincial legislature sitting.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier nominee Nomusa Dube-Ncube is expected to be sworn in at this sitting.

Provincial ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo says the party is currently in a caucus and did not deny Pillay’s resignation.

Speaking on Monday at the National Women’s Day commemoration in Richmond, Dube-Ncube explained how she plans to disrupt patriarchal politics and empower more women.

“It humbles me that a lot of people identify themselves in me and for a long time we had a problem were a lot of women are not assertive because there have been pulled down a lot, but also they have been made to believe that they are not equal to the task so its been really great to accept that positive vibe from women,” says Dube-Ncube.

KZN Premier-elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube speaks to SABC News:

