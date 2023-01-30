The death toll in the weekend mass shooting in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape has risen to eight.

Two men initially gunned down seven people.

The eighth person was taken to hospital where he succumbed to wounds.

Three other people were wounded in the incident.

The victims were attending a birthday party at a house in KwaZakhele when the gunmen struck.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, and the National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, are expected to visit the crime scene later on Monday.

The police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu, says the motive for the attack is still unknown.

“[Provincial Police Commissioner] Lt. Gen. Nomthetheleli Mene has condemned the killings as cowardice and a blatant disregard for human life. She has ordered the team of investigators to track and trace the perpetrators in the quickest time possible.”

“She also appealed to the community to come forward with any information and not to harbour the criminals. These victims were killed by criminals and we will not rest until we find out what happened and who was responsible for this callous and cold blooded attack on these unsuspecting victims.”