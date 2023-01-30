Police have launched a manhunt for two men suspected of fatally shooting seven people in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.

The police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu, says four people were also wounded in the attack which happened on Sunday.

Naidu says preliminary investigations have revealed that the two unknown gunmen entered the yard of a house in KwaZakhele and started shooting at guests at a birthday celebration.

She says police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

“Preliminary investigations at this stage have revealed that on Sunday the 29th of January between 17h15 and 17h30, [the] owner of the house in KwaZakhele was celebrating his birthday when two unknown gunmen entered the yard in Makhanda Street and started shooting at the guests.”

“Seven people, three females and four males were fatally injured while another four people, two females and two males sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment. The owner of the house was among the deceased,” adds Naidu.