Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that all of the more than 3 000 inmates who were being held at the Kutama-Sinthumule maximum security prison in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, will be transferred to other prisons in the country after the fire.

Lamola has been addressing a media conference.

Correctional Services says some rioting prisoners were behind the blaze.

An inmate was killed and 18 others injured in the fire. Some prison warders were also injured during clashes with inmates.

Lamola has praised the actions of police, prison officials and others. He confirmed that all prisoners will be transferred.

“Presently inmates are being relocated to various facilities throughout the country. I can state that the facility is housing 3024 inmates and the intention is to transfer all of them across the Republic of South Africa to other facilities that the Department of Correctional Services has. And this will enable us then to assess the damage and to also be able to tell you the cost of repair.”

Authorities brief media on Limpopo prison fire: