SA legal team arrives at The Hague for ICJ case against Israel

The South African legal team has arrived at The Hague, Netherlands, where Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, who is leading the team, will present South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) tomorrow.

The country has taken Israel to court for allegedly committing genocide in Gaza.

Hamas says Israel has killed over 25 000 Palestinians in the war between the two sides.

Speaking before his departure for the Netherlands last night, Lamola said he had no doubt that South Africa had a strong case against Israel.

“I think we have a strong case. We obviously cannot pre-empt the court’s rule and outcome, but we believe we have assembled a capable team. We have also submitted very strong evidence for the court to consider.”

Meanwhile, an interfaith prayer service is expected to be held in Bo-Kaap, near the Cape Town CBD today to show support for South Africa’s legal action against Israel.

Various religious leaders and civil society organisations are expected to gather.

-Additional reporting by Corbin August