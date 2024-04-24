DIRCO shocked by discovery of mass grave containing Palestinians

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Department of International Relations says it is appalled by the recent grim discovery of a mass grave containing the remains of more than 200 Palestinian civilians at the Nasser Hospital complex in Gaza.

DIRCO says the discovery of mass graves was made at the Al-Shifa hospital to the north of the enclave.

The South African government says these grim findings call for immediate and comprehensive investigations to ensure justice and accountability.

South Africa says Israel continues to disregard rulings of the International Court of Justice and United Nations (UN) resolutions amid its unrelenting bombardment of Gaza.

It pointed to the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) granting of further provisional measures against Israel in relation to causing irreparable harm to Palestinians in Gaza as part of rights invoked by South Africa under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

South Africa says the lack of accountability by Israel is increasingly clear and called on the international community to act to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure accountability for the victims and their families.

It further warned that the evidence of mass killings of civilians points to war crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

