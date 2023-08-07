Fire fighters are battling to extinguish fire at the Kutama-Sinthumule maximum prison in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo says the fire has affected the kitchen, maintenance section and two blocks housing the inmates.

The public-private owned correctional facility houses more than 3 000 beds.

There were also three explosions heard.

People who gathered at the entrance of the facility say they are worried.

“We are concerned. Is that there is nothing we can do and we don’t know what the government is doing about this. This is the most important security place if this can happen like this we are not safe. We are no longer safe here we are very much concerned is a worrying factor for us as community.”

Meanwhile, a number emergency of and police vehicles are inside the premises.

It is not yet clear if there are any injuries or escapes.