The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has urged Banyana Banyana to focus on the job at hand. This after the team raised concerns about issues including pay less than three weeks before the start of the FIFA Woman’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Banyana Banyana’s concerns led to them boycotting the official send-off match against Botswana at the Tsakane Stadium, in Ekurhuleni on Sunday afternoon.

The team did not play the match after raising three issues.

They want a written agreement on the monies they will receive for participating in the FIFA World Cup, they were also not happy with Botswana as they’re opponent in their official send off match.

They also questioned the state of the pitch at Tsakane stadium.

Kodwa will meet with South African Football Players Union (SAPFU) on Tuesday.

🗣️ 𝔹𝕌𝕃𝕃𝕐𝕀ℕ𝔾 🗣️ SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao addressing the Banyana Banyana players at the team hotel, but SAFPU president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe defends against “bullying” from the association.#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/3KaJkQB1y2 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 2, 2023

Minister Kodwa says he has been in contact with the president of SAFA Danny Jordaan, and has received written communication from SAPFU about Banyana Banyana’s concerns.

STATEMENT BY SPORT, ARTS AND CULTURE MINISTER ZIZI KODWA ON URGENT MATTERS CONCERNING BANYANA BANYANA I have been in contact with the President of SAFA, Dr Danny Jordaan and have received written communication from SAPFU. pic.twitter.com/1HVj1XZlUF — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) July 2, 2023