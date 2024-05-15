Reading Time: 2 minutes

The City of Johannesburg has revealed its budget of R83.1 billion for the upcoming 2024-2025 financial year.

According to the city, the budget presented by the Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance, Dada Morero, aims to prioritize infrastructure development, accelerate the delivery of essential services, and tackle energy and crime challenges.

Within the city’s Integrated Development Plan, R46 billion has been earmarked for the Sustainable Services Cluster, focusing on housing infrastructure and City Power initiatives.

Morero announced a 4.8% increase in the operating budget for the health department, bringing it to R1.5 billion.

“Today marks yet another milestone in our commitment to serving the people of Johannesburg by presenting a budget of R83.1 billion which includes a capital budget of R7.4 billion. Our commitment to infrastructure investments to address our current deficiencies and provide new capacity for growth is anchored by our 3-year capital budget of R23 billion in this budget. Through this budget, we are leaving no one behind, including people with disabilities,” said Morero.

City of Johannesburg unveils R83.1 billion budget: Dada Morero

This is an inclusive budget that leaves NO ONE behind.#JoburgBudget2024 pic.twitter.com/Ee4GqHvnGz — CoJ MMC of Finance. (@DadaMorero) May 14, 2024

