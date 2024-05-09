City Power restores electricity to 70% of affected areas

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Johannesburg’s City Power has announced that it has successfully restored power to 70% of the customers impacted by the fire under the M1 highway bridge.

The fire, ignited by cable thieves, resulted in power outages in parts of the City centre last week after it damaged City Power’s electricity infrastructure beneath the bridge.

According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, efforts are underway to restore power to more areas, including the remainder of Braamfontein, by today or tomorrow morning.

“The residents of the remaining areas must bear with the team as more work is underway parallel to the M1 bridge repairs, which are expected to take longer to complete. The team managed to restore power to buildings such as Braampark, Thuso House, Metro Centre, and others. With more customers diverted to ??? substation, there is a risk of overloading at the substation. As such, customers are urged to use power sparingly and unplug non-essential appliances.”

M1 Bridge Fire | CoJ working hard to restore electricity

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Braamfontein Underground Fire Update:

After days of extensive work, @CityPowerJhb is pleased to announce that it’s currently running tests in order to start the process of restoring power supply. This process will be rolled out gradually, restoring 1 distributor after another, in… pic.twitter.com/GgiKHvuBav — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) May 9, 2024