JMPD advises motorists to use alternative routes due Smit St closure

The Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) has issued a statement urging motorists to seek alternative routes following the closure of Smit Street under the M1 highway in Johannesburg.

This closure comes as cleaning operations are underway following last week’s underground fire along the M1 highway tunnel near Braamfontein.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the closure has led to disruptions in traffic flow in the area.

Fihla has advised motorists affected by the closure of alternative routes, saying, “To navigate around the closure, motorists are encouraged to use Enoch Sontonga Avenue for east-to-west travel between Brixton and Braamfontein. Bertha Street and Jan Smuts Avenue to access the M1 North towards Sandton. And the Carr Street off-ramp to reach Brixton.”

M1 Underground Fire I City Power and EMS assess extent of the damage

Traffic Advisory: TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE – SMIT STREET UNDERNEATH THE M1 BRAAMFONTEIN #JHBTraffic #JoburgRoadSafety #SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/ZNgUHAzYf8 — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) May 5, 2024

@CityofJoburgZA M1 north opened for traffic flow, the southern part should be opened in an hour time @CoJPublicSafety @CityofJoburgEMS pic.twitter.com/ykh3MzX96I — City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) May 1, 2024