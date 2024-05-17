Vehicle tyre spiking on the rise on Tshwane freeways

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Tshwane Metro Police Department says it has increased visibility of its personnel on freeways considered hotspots for spiking of vehicles.

In terms of this increasing trend, criminals place spikes on the road surface and when the drivers stop to repair the punctured tyre, they are then robbed off their belongings and at times assaulted.

Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba says the incidents occur mostly when visibility is limited.

“The TMPD has since identified the following hotspot areas for spikes in Tshwane, N4 Highway eastbound between Wonderboom and Bronkhorstspruit, N4 Highway westbound between Doornpoort Toll Plaza and Brits Toll Plaza, Mabopane Highway between Es’kia Mphahlele Drive and Ruth First Road, N1 Highway between Carousel and Maubane Bridge.”