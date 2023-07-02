The South African Football Association (SAFA) have once again, seemingly, relapsed back to their old ways of bungling serious football issues, which has now caught the attention of the government. The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has released a statement noting “concerns” inside the Banyana Banyana camp, which saw FIFA World Cup-bound squad go on strike and boycott an apparently shoddily-arranged send-off match against Botswana at the Tsakane Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The African champions raised concerns about the quality of both the opposition and the pitch arranged for their final match ahead of the quadrennial tournament which is set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand in 18 days, as well World Cup bonuses.

The stand-off between the players and the SAFA administration, notorious for such goof-ups, saw the association arrange a make-do team to face Botswana and threaten the African champions with being sent home from camps.

“It has come to my attention that there are serious concerns that have been expressed by Banyana Banyana, the South African women’s national football team, which have been brought to the attention of the South African Football Association (SAFA) and the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU),” says Sports Minister, Zizi Kodwa in a statement.

STATEMENT BY SPORT, ARTS AND CULTURE MINISTER ZIZI KODWA ON URGENT MATTERS CONCERNING BANYANA BANYANA I have been in contact with the President of SAFA, Dr Danny Jordaan and have received written communication from SAPFU. pic.twitter.com/1HVj1XZlUF — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) July 2, 2023

Kodwa says he has been in contact with both SAFA and SAFPU and that he will be meeting with the union on Tuesday on “issues pertaining to government’s commitment and support to the team, the teams working, welfare and health conditions, including transparence and accountability related to the signing of contracts”.

🗣️ 𝔹𝕌𝕃𝕃𝕐𝕀ℕ𝔾 🗣️ SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao addressing the Banyana Banyana players at the team hotel, but SAFPU president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe defends against “bullying” from the association.#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/3KaJkQB1y2 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 2, 2023

🗣️ “𝙄 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙪𝙩 𝙖 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙…” Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis at Tsakane Stadium following a debacle between the team and SAFA.#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/FqlcANEmii — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 2, 2023

The squabble between the warring parties saw the intervention of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi late on Sunday after, with everyone agreeing to go back to the negotiation table.

📝 ℕ𝔼𝔾𝕆𝕋𝕀𝔸𝕋𝕀𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕋𝔹ℂ 📝 Following mediation by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi with Banyana Banyana’s captains, SAFA leadership, and SAFPU leadership, the parties will go back to the 💰 negotiation table and the #FIFAWWC squad remains unchanged. #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/uUHbtiEws7 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 2, 2023



A second string Banyana Banyana team has been thrashed five-nil by neighbours Botswana in a one sided match at the Tsakane Stadium on the East Rand of Gauteng.

The game was delayed by an hour due to the late arrival of the hosts who had to scramble to put a team together for the match.

The 2023 Banyana Banyana World Cup team watched the match from the stands after reportedly refusing to play amid unhappiness with the match venue among other things.

South Africa who are in a tricky Group G in the World Cup group alongside Sweden, Argentina, and Italy will face Costa Rica in Wellington in their final warm up match.

