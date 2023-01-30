Pretoria police are searching for an unknown number of suspects following the fatal shooting of a popular Pretoria musician, Itumeleng Mosoeu popularly known as Vusi Ma R5.

The Mabopane-born musician, who has been described as the king of Bacardi music, was shot and killed in the early hours of Monday morning in Soshanguve.

It’s understood that Mosoeu was at a tavern in Soshaguve together with his friends at the time of the incident.

Police say at this stage, the motive for the shooting is unclear.

“According to reports, the victim was sitting with his friends outside a tavern at ext13 in Soshanguve when he went across the road to the car. The others allegedly just heard gunshots and when they went to investigate they found the victim lying on the ground,” says Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

The 34-year-old Bacardi pioneer is popularly known for hits like “Tse Nnyane”.

Ma R5’s death comes two months after fellow Pretoria musician Oupa ‘DJ Sumbody’ Sefoka was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

The family is yet to confirm the details of the funeral and memorial service.

Many fans have taken to social media to share tributes and to wish the Mosoeu family strength during these difficult times.

Below is the social media reaction from:

Heartfelt condolences to family & friends of #vusimaR5 pic.twitter.com/YwxLEvtjsQ — Beejay On Decks (@BeeJaeyy) January 30, 2023

Rest easy blah, bacardi will never be the same again 🙏🙏🙏#vusimaR5 pic.twitter.com/UPhFiUmuss — Chris Jan Mashilo (@ChrisJanMashil2) January 30, 2023

– In Pretoria they refuse to have role models, once you push and become successful they gun you down💔 whats this life mara?😭 Rest in Perfectly Peace Vusi Ma FiveRand Mosoeu 🕊️💔 #vusimaR5 pic.twitter.com/jZ16GAV3wv — B’nolo Angel❤️ (@AngiieNolo) January 30, 2023

Ahh faan 💔💔💔😭 This criminals have robbed us of you… tjooo. RIP King of Barcadi Vusi MaR5

#VusiMaR5 pic.twitter.com/JV7R5rbfel — Precious Platinum (@platinum_rsa) January 30, 2023

Ba khawatile authi e grand die blaa ne asa phele life ya gore ena o famous ne ele le authi lao phela le batho maar ne ba mokhwatile gaena flopo💔#vusimaR5 pic.twitter.com/rnbL3haTUN — Sir D🇿🇦 (@KeLepara1) January 30, 2023

There have been no arrests as yet.