AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has cancelled day-two of the annual Reed Dance at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal, initially set to take place on Sunday.

This follows the passing on of the amaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Saturday morning at his home in Mahlabathini.

He was 95-years-old.

On the first day of the reed dance, maidens presented reeds to the Zulu monarch and vowed to sustain the legacy of the late Prince Buthelezi.

One of the maidens, Zethu Nene says they need to prove to their peers that Buthelezi’s teachings are a foundation of their success.

“What I have learnt from Prince Buthelezi is that it’s very important to uphold your culture and know what it means to be Zulu person and maiden. It’s important to practice our culture, be proud of who you are and where we come from. I learnt from Prince Buthelezi about the importance of culture. What I will carry on to do is walk this journey of being a maiden until the time is right.”

