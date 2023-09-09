Maidens who are part of the Annual Reed Dance Ceremony at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma have vowed to sustain the legacy of the late Prime Minister and Prince of the AmaZulu nation Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

One of the maidens, Zethu Nene says they need to prove to their peers that Buthelezi’s teachings are a foundation of their success.

“What I have learnt from Prince Buthelezi is that it’s very important to uphold your culture and know what it means to be a Zulu person and maiden. It’s important to practice our culture, be proud of who you are and where we come from. I learn’t from Prince Buthelezi about the importance of culture. What I will carry on to do is walk this journey of being a maiden until the time is right.”

Meanwhile, Buthelezi’s son Tutu has described his father as a peacemaker and a unifier.

“My father was a well-respected leader; this is a huge loss. In the history of the nation many people still want him to share his wealth of knowledge with the world.”

