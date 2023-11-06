Key police officer set to take the stand in Meyiwa murder trial

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to resume in the High Court in Pretoria, with the cross-examination of a key police officer involved in the investigation.

Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane, attached to the national cold case investigation unit, is expected to undergo rigorous questioning as the trial enters a crucial phase.

Last week, the defence team sought additional time to consult with the accused regarding his testimony. The court proceedings centre on the alleged involvement of five men in the tragic murder of the revered soccer star, Meyiwa, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in October 2014.

Mogane’s testimony provided insights into the arrest of one of the accused, Muzi Sibiya, on May 30, 2020, in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

The officer detailed the subsequent locations visited during Sibiya’s detainment, including a hostel in Vosloorus and the SAPS offices in Aeroton, located south of Johannesburg.

Sibiya was eventually transferred to a police station in Pretoria for further investigation.

Mogane’s presentation to the court highlighted several entries from the occurrence book, documenting various charges brought against Sibiya, including allegations related to drug offences and the illegal possession of ammunition.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 06 November 2023