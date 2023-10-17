New witness expected in Senzo Meyiwa trial within a trial

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A new witness is expected to be called today in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial within a trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was shot dead in 2014.

Meyiwa was at Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus East of Johannesburg.

Yesterday, the defence for accused one and two, Sipho Ramosepele, appointed Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu to assist in the matter.

Ramospele said: “I’m here to introduce and appoint Mr Mngomezulu who is part of our defence for accused one and two. He will be dealing with aspects that we were covering on Friday as well as the future.”

Addressing the court, Mngomezulu said: “That is indeed so my Lord. I am ready to proceed in relation to the evidence by the magistrate. I was going to bring in an application for Colonel Mbotho and Sergeant Monareng to be recalled.”

Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng also made an order to recall two of the state witnesses who testified on Friday.

VIDEO | Below is yesterday’s proceedings: