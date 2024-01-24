Kelly Khumalo, ‘Meyiwa murder’s trigger point, hid info from police’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Khumalo, the then-girlfriend of former Orlando Pirates Goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, concealed four cellphone numbers linked to her during the investigation into the murder of the former soccer star. This was one of the explosive revelations during the testimony of the lead investigator in the case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Four cellphone numbers that she didn’t disclose to the police when this incident took place … these numbers were discovered via the XDS system and subsequently, linked to her activities,” revealed Gininda, stating the probe revealed a link between her and accused 3, Mthobisi Mncube and accused 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

“Investigation further revealed that she is linked to the perpetrators of this murder by means of cellphone linkages. These linkages connect her to accused 3 and 5. It was further discovered, through a cellphone analyst, that her cellphone memory album has the same photo of a see-through bag containing cash notes in the same location or spot as that of accused 3. There is no reasonable explanation why Kelly Khumalo would be in contact telephonically with the hitman or killers of her boyfriend and share a picture full of money,” added Gininda.

Previous testimony by Investing Officer and Cellphone Expert, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, revealed chilling smses from Kelly to her sister Zandi Khumalo about how she felt about Meyiwa and their relationship at the time.

She said in one of the smses at the time, she felt as though God was “sabotaging” her life with Meyiwa in her life.

“I’m emotionally drained. I sometimes feel that Senzo brought a dark cloud in my life. And I can almost hate myself for not succeeding in getting rid of him via sms and the sms would not go (sic). I feel like God is deliberately sabotaging me by keeping this man in my life,” advocate Zithulele Nxumalo read the sms in court.

Zandi, on the witness stand at the time, said she was unable to say exactly what was happening in that instance, “but I know Kelly loved Senzo and Senzo loved Kelly”, stating that like any relationship the pair had “the good says and bad days.”

In another sms, later on that same day, Kelly said to Zandi she had prayed that she’d eventually be freed from Meyiwa.

“All I can do and hope and pray that each day I’m getting close to me day of being free from him,” read the sms.

Gininda says the inference from all the pieces of evidence was that Kelly had clearly wanted to “kill” her late boyfriend.

“Communication records between her and her sister show that as early as 2013 she wanted to get rid of the deceased and she puts it. It is abundantly clear that she hated him and wanted to get rid of him. She further states that she regrets not succeeding to get rid of him before. Taking into account all these facts, an inference can be drawn that she meant killing him,” says Gininda.

Meyiwa was killed after two intruders allegedly entered the house and demanded cellphones and money. Only one cellphone, belonging to Kelly, was allegedly stolen.

Longwe Twala, the first person to run out of the house upon entry of the two alleged intruders moments before a scuffle ensued, didn’t call for help. Mthokozisi Thwala who ran out of the house after the first shot didn’t call for help except for informing the neighbours about what had just happened. Zandile, who ran to the neighbours hours allegedly in a panic, didn’t call for help until she returned back to house to find injured Meyiwa being loaded into his car.

Kelly, who remained in the house and attended to the bleeding Meyiwa, also didn’t call for help, despite making calls, as was stated by Gininda in court on Wednesday.

“Cellphones records show that after the incident took place, she phoned a number of people … but no call was made to emergency services,” reveals Gininda.

And it gets worse…

“She also subsequently went to the witch doctor for cleansing as it was also done by the other accused. A statement of Mr Mkhize, who is an expert in these matter, clearly indicates that this is not normally how it should be done if one is innocent. Evidence by means of a sworn corroborating statements establish a causal link between the offenders and the offenses of murder, robbery in aggravating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition and conspiracy to commit murder. Miss Khumalo seems to be the trigger point of this murder,” says Gininda.

The trial will continue on Thursday as the high court in Pretoria continues to hear arguments on the admissibility of confession statements by accused 1 and 2, Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, pointings out by Sibiya as well as warning statements by the three other accused, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli.

All the five accused have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 24 January 2024:

