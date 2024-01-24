Kelly Khumalo implicated ‘as the person who ordered Meyiwa’s killing’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Accused 1 and 2 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, have implicated late Senzo Meyiwa’s then girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, as the person who ordered the killing of the former soccer star.

This was revealed by the lead investigator in the Meyiwa murder case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, who were present the night Meyiwa was shot and killed at Kelly’s Vosloorus home, two intruders allegedly entered the house and demanded cellphones and money before a scuffle ensued during which Meyiwa was fatally wounded.

As the trial within a trial looking into the admissibility of confession statements continued, Gininda has told the court that their investigation revealed that Ntanzi was the taller intruder that entered the house after accused No 3, Mthobisi Mncube.

“The suspect made a confession to a commissioned officer on the 19th of June and later made a further confession in the presence of his attorney and to a magistrate in Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on the 24th of June. Through the confession it does appear that this suspect is the suspect that was described as tall and slender who came into the house,” says Gininda.

“He also implicated Miss Kelly Khumalo as the person who gave the order to kill Senzo Meyiwa,” he reveals.

This is the second time Kelly’s name has been mentioned in the trial after cellphone experts, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, previously told the court that cellphone records had revealed calls between the number that was being used by accused 5, Fisojuhle Ntuli and a number registered under Kelly’s name. According to Steyn, the calls took place at least on two occasions before Meyiwa’s October 2014 murder – the first time on the 2nd of August in 2014, followed by another call on the 15 of October, exactly 11 days before the incident.

The contents of the conversation have remained a mystery to the investigators.

Gininda says according to accused 1, Muzi Sibiya’s confession, he was standing outside at the time the former Bafana Bafana was shot and killed, despite naming the name of Marco Buthelezi as the person who killed Meyiwa.

He says their investigation has, however, revealed accused 3, Mncube was the person that pulled the trigger and killed the former soccer star.

He says the photos downloaded from Mncube’s phone revealed that on the day, the third accused was wearing clothes that matched the description of the accused who entered the house carrying a gun, spotting dreadlocks.

“He is also the same suspect that shot the deceased during the struggle. Evidence also shows that he is Zulu speaking. In fact, all the accused in this matter are Zulu speaking and are known to each other. Photos were equally found of the murder weapon used in the killing of Senzo Meyiwa,” says Gininda.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 24 January 2024

