Musician and television presenter, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, is set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

He is facing charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault.

Last month, Maarohanye handed himself over to police at the Brixton police station after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

He is out on bail of R10 000.

The rapper was released on parole in 2017 after serving four of his 25-year prison sentence for causing a car crash near a school on a public road. Four school children were killed.

