Gauteng police have confirmed that a well-known rapper has handed himself over and has been arrested and charged with rape, assault and attempted murder.

He is expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo says “Police can confirm that a well known rapper handed himself over to the police in Brixton on Thursday after a warrant of arrest was issued against him. He is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.”