Scores of distraught family members of those who had been residing in the doomed Johannesburg CBD building early Thursday morning have gathered at the scene hoping to trace their loved ones.

At least 73 people perished when the five-storey building caught fire from causes unknown at this stage. Around 52 others were also injured and taken to neighbouring hospitals.

It’s understood this was an abandoned building with an estimated 200 occupancy rate.

A distraught mother, who is looking for her daughter, who she says resides at the building, hopes that her child is alive and well.

“I’m hoping to see my daughter. I don’t know, I haven’t seen her in a while. But she is staying in this building, and I am hoping to find her alive. I am really hoping to find her alive. If she is hearing me and if she is not here, can she please, please contact her mother.”

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected to visit patients who were injured and admitted to the Helen Joseph hospital.

Gauteng Health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba says, “The MEC have sent a message of condolences to families who have lost loved ones and wishes those who are currently in hospital speedy recovery. Of course is still early days in the sense that emergency personnel are still on the scene and we will only know later on in terms of the tally of those that have been admitted and those that are currently demised.”

Government has expressed its condolences to the families and friends who have died in this morning’s fire in Johannesburg.

Locked gates

Johannesburg Community Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku says several locked gates inside the building which caught fire is what prevented people from escaping.

Tshwaku says the high death toll could have been prevented if the gates inside the building weren’t locked.

“The main reason here that there is a high death toll is that there is a lot of partitions and gates in-between. They said people wanted to scream and get out but they could not. Many people’s bodies were found actually stacked on that gate. The bottom line here there is also people who had informal settlement sort of. People built using high flammable material, wood and all of that.”

Traffic diversions

Meanwhile, several streets surrounding the building have now been cordoned off to traffic.

Johannesburg Metro Police Spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, has urged motorists to avoid those streets to ensure smoother traffic flows.

“JMPD officers and the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services are on the scene. Motorists are urged to avoid and to use Von Wielligh street, Durban Street, Anderson Street, Polly Street, Troye Street and Mooi Street as alternative routes.”

