Johannesburg Emergency Services Emergency have confirmed that the death toll from a fire that has engulfed a building in the Johannesburg CBD has now risen to 64.

According to Emergency Services, more bodies are expected to be recovered as search and rescue operations progress.

Emergency personnel are still conducting rescue and recovery operations at the building.

More than 43 others have been injured after the five-storey building caught fire in the early hours of this morning.

The exact cause of the blaze is still subject to investigation at this stage.

Smoke can still be seen coming out of the building and all roads surrounding it has been cordoned off.

The building is understood to have been illegally occupied.

JHB CBD Fire | Building that caught fire was allegedly hijacked and had shacks inside

Johannesburg CBD Fire Gallery | 31 August 2023