The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, says it is time Africa claims its place in the world through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

He says this agreement will deepen industrialisation in the continent and will open up opportunities for growing the economy.

Patel was speaking at the AfCFTA Business Forum 2023 taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

“I return to the investment conference that I spoke of, it is one example of us as Africans changing our story storyline of deepening industrialisation. I was particularly proud of some of the announcements that were made by businesses after seeing opportunity in the South African market. We want more investors coming to invest in our manufacturing, digital and financial sectors. At the same time, we might also set up operations in North Africa or in West Africa, in East, Central and other parts of Southern Africa. The AfCFTA is a similar intervention of us changing our history.”

Third AfCFTA Business Forum hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre: