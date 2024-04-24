‘Workers have opportunity to become owners in companies they serve’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel says the Employee Shared Ownership Programmes (ESOPs) have seen a significant increase in the number of jobs the schemes have contributed to the economy.

Patel was speaking at the inaugural Worker Shared Ownership conference in Sandton, Johannesburg yesterday.

Patel says since 2019 the worker-shared ownership programme has been gaining momentum to ensure economic growth that will see less poverty and inequality in the country.

“To address inequality in ways that also enhance growth and social cohesion. One part of this program is the initiative to foster more meaningful worker ownership and participation in the economy. Today, workers throughout South Africa have the opportunity to become owners in the companies they serve, allowing them to make significant contributions to those companies’ successes.”

VIDEO | Worker Shared Ownership Conference: