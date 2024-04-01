Motorists outraged by yet another fuel price hike

Motorists have expressed outrage over yet another fuel price hike which will take effect on Wednesday.

The Energy Department says the price of 93 unleaded petrol will increase by 65 cents per litre and 95 unleaded by 67 cents.

Diesel with higher sulphur content will go up by just more than three cents a litre while low sulphur diesel will decrease by one-point-seven-eight cents.

Here are the views of some motorists, “Just when we thought this country couldn’t get any worse, we are seeing another fuel increase. It is just getting really difficult because we live month to month and our salary doesn’t even cover the basic stuff we need and here we are. The upcoming fuel prices makes me so frustrated because water and electricity is already so high and now the fuel is also going up, like the cost of living is so high and I am frustrated and tired and sick of this.”

