Former Inkhatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi says he’s grateful to be celebrating his 92nd birthday after recovering from coronavirus.

He was born on August 27, 1928. Buthelezi says he will never take his health and life for granted.

“I am feeling fine and I praise the Lord, you know, for His graciousness for enabling me to actually celebrate my 92nd birthday which actually I want to make sure I would celebrate it, because no one when you get to this age is sure how long your time is.”

Earlier this month Buthelezi tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).