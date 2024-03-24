Tensions between ANC, IFP during commemoration a disgrace: Mngomezulu

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Political analyst, Professor Bheki Mngomezulu, says that the tensions that played out between the African National Congress (ANC) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) during the commemoration of the death of King Dinuzulu last weekend are a disgrace.

IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa on Friday, called for urgent peace talks between his party and ANC leadership for both parties to iron out their differences.

His call comes amid a controversy involving the ANC’s Siboniso Duma and the Zulu monarch’s Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi during the commemoration.

There’s also been reported violence between members of the two parties in KwaZulu-Natal, subsequent to the incident.

Mngomezulu said this should not have happened.

“What happened at KwaCeza, was a shame and a disgrace, there is no way to explain it. More especially because the people who were involved in that particular spat- are both leaders in their own right- Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is one of the known leaders of the IFP- being the Mayor of Zululand, and then currently in his position as the traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu nation. So, this is not just a low key person- it’s a high ranking person. Then you have Siboniso Duma, who is the chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, which is the biggest province of the ANC. What happened there it was was shame, it was a disgrace, it’s something that should not have happened.”

AmaZulu regiments condemn Duma’s behaviour: Mkhize says it was ‘unfortunate’

The AmaZulu regiments on Tuesday condemned Duma’s actions and demanded that he urgently apologises to the Zulu nation.

The regiments accuse Duma of disrespecting King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube when he interrupted the traditional prime minister.

The incident occurred at the 110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo at KwaCeza outside uLundi on Saturday last week. The incident has sparked a public row between the African National Congress (ANC), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the King’s regiments.

Amabutho commanders are up in arms over Sboniso Duma’s actions. They’ve cautioned that such incidents have the potential to lead to a resurgence of violence in the province especially in the build-up to the elections.

Video: Amabutho brief media following ANC KZN chair Duma’s clash with AmaZulu PM Buthelezi: