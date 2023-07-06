Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province is under siege from illegal miners.

This as 17 people have died near Boksburg at the Angelo informal settlement due to a cylinder gas leak.

Eight men, six women, and three children including a one-year-old were confirmed dead after inhaling gas from the leaking cylinder.

Shack where the Boksburg gas leak came from #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/oNukXCQS6o — Pearl Magubane (@Pearl_Magubane) July 6, 2023

One person died at the Tambo Memorial hospital this morning.

The premier, who is currently at the informal settlement, says the situation is out of control.

“We are under siege, and I have said it and presented this to our law enforcement agencies, we are using outdated law enforcement mechanisms. The process of bringing the army is a prolonged process. This thing of illegal mining is completely out of control.”

Meanwhile, Executive Mayor of the city of Ekurhuleni, Sivuyile Ngodwana, reitereated Lesufi’s concerns earlier, saying illegal mining remains a serious concern in the province.

“The gas leak where the zama zamas were operating, we have seen that there were operating in a shack busy with illegal activities. The residents are complaining about these illegal miners that are operating in their communities. They feel they are not safe safe. As Ekurhuleni, we will work with provincial government to fight illegal mining because it’s affecting the whole of Gauteng.”

Lesufi elaborates in the video below:

Lesufi has also urged anyone with information pertaining to the incident to come forward:

📽[WATCH]: Premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi urge members of the community to come forward with any information pertaining to the #BoksburgGasLeak and report it to the authorities while offering words of support.#CoEcares pic.twitter.com/dZ6dch378x — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) July 6, 2023