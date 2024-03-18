Ramaphosa to address Conference on the State of Human Rights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the National Conference on the State of Human Rights in Boksburg, marking the 30th anniversary of the country’s constitutional democracy, this morning.

The conference will be hosted by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development under the theme “Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights”.

The Conference will provide an opportunity to unpack the hurdles that have impacted the progress towards the realisation of human rights.

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says, “This year marks the 30th anniversary of our democracy and so this conference is sitting at this time of the year enables us to really look at how far we’ve come as a democracy, particularly along the respect for human rights.”

“South Africa, of course, having its history, turbulent history with human rights, but also having a progressive history of having the most advanced constitution in the world, this conference will really delve into the aspect of human rights, how far we have come, and what more we need to do to deepen a human rights culture,” adds Phiri.

