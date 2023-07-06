The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says government must ensure the health and safety of the public is prioritised.

This follows a gas leak incident at the Angelo informal settlement near Boksburg which claimed 17 lives.

Eight males, six females, and three children were confirmed dead after inhaling gas from the leaked cylinder last night.

The cylinder is suspected to have been used for illegal mining activities.

Cosatu President, Zingiswa Losi says: “It is a sad day. The safety of the communities and the responsibility of government to ensure that health and safety is paramount in the workplace and that there are no criminalities that take place, which end up costing the lives of the ordinary South Africans. Condolences to the families that have been affected.”

VIDEO | Angelo informal settlement left devastated as gas leak claims lives:

Concerns around illegal mining

Meanwhile, Executive Mayor of the city of Ekurhuleni, Sivuyile Ngodwana, says illegal mining remains a serious concern in the Gauteng.

“The gas leak where the zama zama’s were operating, we have seen that there were operating in a shack busy with illegal activities. The residents are complaining about these illegal miners that are operating in their communities. They feel they are not safe safe. As Ekurhuleni, we will work with provincial government to fight illegal mining because it’s affecting the whole of Gauteng.”

Executive Mayor Cllr Sivuyile Ngodwana is in Angelo informal settlement where a gas leak has claimed the lives of a number of people while others are hospitalised.#CoECares #BoksburgGasLeak pic.twitter.com/Eq2LiU4WNA — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) July 6, 2023