The death toll from the gas leak at the Angelo Informal Settlement in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg has risen to 17.

One person has since died at the Tambo Memorial Hospital in the early hours of the morning.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi earlier confirmed 16 people had been found dead just before midnight.

Three people remain critical in hospital.

It is suspected that members of the community inhaled nitrate oxide from a leaking gas cylinder which is suspected to have been used for illegal mining activities.

Emergency services say the gas leak happened at one of the shacks in the settlement where the mining activities took place.

Meanwhile, Finance MMC in Ekurhuleni, Nkululeko Dunga, has criticised the police for not responding to reports of a foul smell in the air when residents called on Wednesday evening.

