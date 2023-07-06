The death toll in the gas leak incident at Angelo informal settlement near Boksburg has been revised to 16.

This follows earlier reports by emergency services that 24 people had died in the area last night.

It is suspected that members of the community, among them a one-year-old inhaled nitrate oxide from a leaked cylinder which is suspected to have been used for illegal mining activities.

This is the cylinder that caused the #BoksburgGasLeak pic.twitter.com/MKCQBksRll — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 5, 2023

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi who was at the scene gave an assurance that the scene would remain protected throughout to avoid any possible contamination.

“The number has been confirmed as 16. Eight males, three females, and three children as indicated the youngest is behind us. It’s a painful scene to go through and to watch. I’m very hopeful the teams will do everything in their power to ensure that this scene is appropriately guarded in a manner that will assist us to know the cause and provide answers to those who are affected.”

This is the activity that was taking place #BoksburgGasLeak pic.twitter.com/lxZjkjkr2y — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 5, 2023