Remembrance for Tambo Memorial staff who died in Boksburg gas blast

The twelve Tambo Memorial Hospital staff who died in the Boksburg gas explosion incident last year will be remembered and honoured today.

The eleven nurses and a driver were among the 41 people killed when a tanker carrying LP gas exploded on Christmas Eve last year after it got stuck under a low-lying bridge near the hospital.

Scores of others were injured in the incident.

The 32-year-old driver of the gas tanker was arrested and charged with culpable homicide, but he was subsequently released and the case dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Gauteng Health Department Spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, elaborates.

“The MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will be unveiling the Wall of Remembrance to honour the particular workers as a solemn tribute to these selfless public servants who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

"The MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will tomorrow unveil the Wall of Remembrance to honour the health workers who tragically lost their lives during the Boksburg gas tanker explosion near Tambo Memorial Hospital."

