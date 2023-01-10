The Gauteng Health Department will on Tuesday morning hold a healing service in memory of the 12 healthcare workers who died following the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg, East of Johannesburg on Christmas Eve, last month.

A total of 37 people died in the tragedy and left scores of people seriously injured.

The gas tanker, which was en-route from KwaZulu-Natal to Botswana, got trapped under a low bridge near the Tambo Memorial Hospital. Damage at the hospital is estimated at more than R18 million. One family lost four children and a son in law.

The driver of the truck has since been released by police saying they have insufficient evidence at this stage to secure a charge against him.

On Christmas Eve, a gas tanker got stuck underneath the subway bridge and it caught alight. Firefighters came to extinguish as well. So unfortunately, during the operation of extinguishing the gas tanker then there was an explosion that affected the firefighters and fire engine.

All the firefighters which were on sight were admitted to hospital and the fire engine also destroyed.

