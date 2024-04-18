Lesufi hails launch of recommissioned gas turbine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has hailed the launch of City Power’s recommissioned open gas turbine in Fordsburg as historic.

The former John Ware substation, now renamed after the late City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Moerane will inject 50 Megawatts of electricity into the grid.

The launch of the substation is part of the provincial government’s initiative to add 100 megawatts of electricity to the grid, aimed at mitigating the impact of rolling blackouts in Gauteng.

Lesufi emphasised the significance of the turbine which became operational yesterday.

“We are demonstrating to our opponents that 18 months ago this municipality didn’t have 50 megawatts. We are contributing 50 megawatts that were not there, and that is the commitment. Next month, we are bringing another 50 megawatts, and by the next financial year, we are bringing another 100. We will have almost 200 to 300 new megawatts that were not there, something we should have done many years ago,” Lesufi stated.

