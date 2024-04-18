Takealot Township Economy Initiative to be launched in Mamelodi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Economic Development MEC Tasneem Motara will today launch the Takealot Township Economy Initiative in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for local businesses in the province to thrive in the digital marketplace. It will involve the training and licensing of young people to do deliveries.

Motata highlights that the initiative will enable township businesses to access markets for their products through the Takealot platform.

Motata says, “This partnership will see us partnering on seven aspects of the Takealot platform which includes the shopper programme, the Mr D delivery eats programme as well as other aspects of the e-commerce platform that will ensure township businesses, manufacturers, retailers also have an opportunity to onboard their products and service on the Takealot platform.”

Premier @Lesufi joins the MEC @TasneemMotara at the launch of the Takealot Township Economy and meets the team of staleholders from Takealot #TakealotxGautengGovernment #EmpoweringEkasi pic.twitter.com/6uXJ0yk04C — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) April 18, 2024