IFP volunteers pledge support for strong voter turnout in elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) volunteers have vowed to assist the party in garnering votes in next year’s national elections. The party has launched its volunteer programme in Ulundi, north of KwaZulu-Natal, as part of its support for the IEC’s voter registration exercise.

IFP volunteers – Sanele Ngcobo and Mbali Mbongwa – say young people should be encouraged to register.

“As an IFP volunteer, my role is to motivate people and revive the voting spirit in our community by going door-to-door. Even the ones that left the party my duty is to bring them back home. Back to back.”

“My responsibility as we make our way into the 2024 elections guide the youth to be active participants in the next elections. Here in the IFP, the youth is the priority but we also stretch our reach and assist women, the elderly, and people living with disability.”

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses Volunteers Launch in Ulundi

Meanwhile, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the launch of the volunteer programme is IFP’s broader strategy to reach the masses.

“We fundamentally believe that our grass route operation rouses and ensures that on the ground we are visible and also we are ready to go through the entire election process. Beyond that of course is the campaign door-to-door and there are volunteers responsible for that ensuring that our message gets from the party and to the electorate. And thirdly, this is running parallel to the Kungawe Campaign which the president amongst a few weeks ago with the leadership of the party is actually on the ground in communities listening to people to enrich the policy review process that we are undertaking as you know on the 12th and 13th of December the IFP has got its National Policy Conference.”

VIDEO | IFP launch ‘Volunteers initiative in Ulundi: