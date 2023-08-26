The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has wished its founder and President Emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a happy birthday as he turns 95-year-old tomorrow. Buthelezi has been in hospital for weeks after he was admitted following back pain complications.

In a statement released this week, Buthelezi’s family said he has made a steady progress under the supervision of his medical team and were happy with the state of his health.

There has been well wishes sent to Prince Buthelezi :

IFP Gauteng Chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini says Buthelezi’s dedication to the truth, integrity and public service continues to inspire many.

“We are grateful for your life and health which continues to improve. We remain in awe of your endless wisdom and measured ability to be the voice of reason. In honour of your 95th birthday we wish to recommit ourselves to emulate your thoughtful and wise leadership. We will celebrate your birthday in the best way you have taught us by being dedicated to service of others.”