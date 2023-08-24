The family of Prince Magosuthu Buthelezi says he is making steady progress under the care of his medical team.

The 94-year-old was admitted to hospital earlier this month for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain.

According to a statement issued by the family’s spokesperson, Dr. Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, Prince Mangosuthu should be released from the hospital next week.

“We are pleased to report that Prince Buthelezi has made steady progress under the supervision of his medical team in hospital. The complication he suffered has been cleared and his doctors are happy with the state of his health. Accordingly, it is anticipated that he will be discharged next week.”

Prayers and well wishes

Messages wishing the elder stateman a speedy recovery have been pouring in since the news of his hospitalisation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini were among those who sent him well wishes.

VIDEO | Ramaphosa wishes Prince Buthelezi a speedy recovery

A prayer by some senior members of the Buthelezi clan was also held earlier this month at the Buthelezi Tribal court, KwaNondayana, in Mahlabathini outside Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

