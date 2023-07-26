AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini has sent a message to his traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, to wish him a speedy recovery.

The 94-year-old was admitted to hospital for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain.

In a statement issued on Monday, Buthelezi’s spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe confirmed that he underwent a small procedure.

The King’s head of communications Prince Africa Zulu says, “His majesty through his office wishes to send the words of speedy recovery to the Prime Minister of the Zulu nation. His Majesty therefore takes this opportunity to wish his Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery and we also want to assure his family and the rest of the royal family that we are with them and praying with them for the grace of God at this hard time.”