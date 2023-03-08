The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that it has been notified of a proportional representative councillor vacancy in the City of Tshwane.

The City Manager wrote to the commission to alert it of the situation involving the recently elected Executive Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela.

The COPE councillor has been disqualified as PR councillor, leaving the City without a Mayor.

The City has discovered that Makwarela was declared insolvent in 2016 and failed to prove if he was rehabilitated.

But Makwarela is adamant that he had informed the City that a court had declared him insolvent in 2016.

He says although he did not submit a rehabilitation certificate, he is not guilty of any wrongdoing.

VIDEO: Prof. Dirk Kotze on Makwarela being disqualified as Tshwane Councillor and Mayor: