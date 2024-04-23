Former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela passes away

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former Tshwane Executive Mayor, Murunwa Makwarela has passed away.

He died this morning after a short illness.

Makwarela resigned as Mayor almost a year ago after he failed to disclose his insolvency status to the city.

He was facing a number of criminal charges in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.

The City of Tshwane Speaker Mncedi Ndzokwanana confirmed Makwarela’s death.

Ndzokwanana says, “It is a sad day for us because we have lost an important person, a former Speaker, a former Mayor and a councillor of Tshwane, which is Dr. Makwerela. He lost his life this morning. It is a sad day for the city, it is a sad day for the office of the Speaker as well because he is my predecessor, I took over from him and I continued from where he left and I would like to say to the family and the residents of Tshwane condolences.”

I am saddened to learn of the passing of the former Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane, Dr Murunwa Makwarela. Dr Makwarela served as Executive Mayor during a tumultuous period in the City’s politics in March 2023. Prior to his election as Mayor, he served as the Speaker. pic.twitter.com/djaz4qZQuL — Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) April 23, 2024

