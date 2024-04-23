sabc-plus-logo

Home

Former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela passes away

The former Tshwane Executive Mayor, Murunwa Makwarela
  • The former Tshwane Executive Mayor, Murunwa Makwarela.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@tshwane_mayor
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former Tshwane Executive Mayor, Murunwa Makwarela has passed away.

He died this morning after a short illness.

Makwarela resigned as Mayor almost a year ago after he failed to disclose his insolvency status to the city.

He was facing a number of criminal charges in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.

The City of Tshwane Speaker Mncedi Ndzokwanana confirmed Makwarela’s death.

Ndzokwanana says, “It is a sad day for us because we have lost an important person, a former Speaker, a former Mayor and a councillor of Tshwane, which is Dr. Makwerela. He lost his life this morning. It is a sad day for the city, it is a sad day for the office of the Speaker as well because he is my predecessor, I took over from him and I continued from where he left and I would like to say to the family and the residents of Tshwane condolences.”

Related video: Tshwane Mayor Makwarela on his reinstatement

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES