Former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela passes away

Former Tshwane Executive Mayor, Murunwa Makwarela has passed away.
He died this morning after a short illness.
Makwarela resigned as Mayor almost a year ago after he failed to disclose his insolvency status to the city.
He was facing a number of criminal charges in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.
The City of Tshwane Speaker Mncedi Ndzokwanana confirmed Makwarela’s death.
Ndzokwanana says, “It is a sad day for us because we have lost an important person, a former Speaker, a former Mayor and a councillor of Tshwane, which is Dr. Makwerela. He lost his life this morning. It is a sad day for the city, it is a sad day for the office of the Speaker as well because he is my predecessor, I took over from him and I continued from where he left and I would like to say to the family and the residents of Tshwane condolences.”
I am saddened to learn of the passing of the former Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane, Dr Murunwa Makwarela.
Dr Makwarela served as Executive Mayor during a tumultuous period in the City’s politics in March 2023. Prior to his election as Mayor, he served as the Speaker. pic.twitter.com/djaz4qZQuL
— Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) April 23, 2024