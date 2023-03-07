COPE councillor Dr Murunwa Makwarela has been disqualified as Proportional Representative Councillor, leaving Tshwane without a mayor.

City manager Johan Mettle on Tuesday informed the Gauteng provincial officer of the Independent Electoral Commission of a casual vacancy that has occurred at the city following the disqualification of Makwarela.

Makwarela was elected Mayor last Tuesday. The disqualification is in terms of Section 158 of the Constitution.

Makwarela was declared insolvent in 2016. According to the Constitution, a person who is declared insolvent cannot be a member of council.

Mettler gave Makwarela until Tuesday to provide him with a letter stating that he was rehabilitated.

Makwarela failed to provide any evidence.