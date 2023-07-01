The World Cup Netball trophy will officially be handed over to the host province the Western Cape by the Eastern Cape government on Monday.

Western Cape Sports Minister, Anroux Marais, will be receiving the trophy before it embarks on a tour across the province.

The tournament kicks off on the 28th of this month and concludes on the 6th of August.

The trophy will be handed over to Western Cape authorities at the Tsitsikama Khoi Village near the Bloukrans Bridge on Monday. The silverware will then be displayed at the Plettenberg Bay Primary School on Tuesday before moving on to the Rustdene Sports Stadium in Beaufort West and Prince Albert.

The trophy travels to George, Hartenbos and Riversdale on Wednesday. It will tour the Boland and Swartland regions later in the week before moving on to the West Coast.

The tour, which aims to stimulate interest in the tournament, ends in the Mother City on Friday when it will be handed over to the City of Cape Town.

Netball World Cup trophy tour under way: