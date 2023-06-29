The City of Cape Town has unveiled its latest World Cup legacy mural at the Bellville Netball Club.

The World Cup kicks off in the Mother City in 30 days.

The Bellville Netball Club is one of the netball clubs in the country and is currently undergoing a restoration process after a 2016 fire left the facility in ruins.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the mural pays homage to the city, netball and women empowerment.

Similar murals were previously unveiled in Langa, Khayelitsha, Strand and Bellville South. The Netball World Cup trophy will make its much anticipated tour of the Western Cape next week.