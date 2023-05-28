President of SA Netball Cecilia Molokwane says part of the legacy of the Netball World Cup is to build courts in the country’s districts.

Molokwane made the comments during the Netball trophy tour in KwaZulu-Natal which is part of efforts to build awareness and interest around the Netball World Cup.

The epic battle for the trophy will see 16 teams slugging it out at the Cape Town’s International Convention Centre. The tournament that is being held for the first time on African soil and will see three other continental powerhouses, Malawi, Uganda and Zimbabwe participating.

Molokwane says part of the legacy project of the World Cup is to capacitate netball coaches and umpires so that they become accredited.

“We are building courts all over South Africa. The whole nine provinces are going to get a sprung floor. Watch SABC you will see it in Cape Town where the girls will be playing on it. To me it’s very important that we give each and every district a court. So that at the end of the day we know that we can produce players that are worthy and that can represent us and everybody knows that the World Cup is here. The Legacy of the World Cup at least brought a facility that we never had in our area,” she says.