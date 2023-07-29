The Proteas hope to carry forward the momentum they gained after a comprehensive Netball World Cup win over Sri Lanka in Cape Town. South Africa beat the Lionesses by 87 goals to 32 in their penultimate Group C game on Saturday. They are due to face world number four, Jamaica, on Sunday, to determine who tops the Group C standings.

SA takes on Sri Lanka at Netball World Cup:

Proteas vice-captain, Karla Pretorius, says playing in her 100th match for South Africa was a special occasion. Pretorius says reaching the milestone at home, made the experience extra special.

Proteas netball coach, Norma Plummer, says her team is under no illusion that a tough challenge lies ahead against Jamaica. Plummer says her team will have to lift their level even more against the Sunshine Girls.